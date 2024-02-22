Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.100-14.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00 to $14.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.38.

POOL traded down $10.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pool by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

