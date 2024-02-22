Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 102.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

PLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,237. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.