Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 102.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.
Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %
PLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,237. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.