Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $219.26 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Prom has a market cap of $219.26 million and approximately $42.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $12.01 or 0.00023176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,954.52 or 1.00225422 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00170171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.25920147 USD and is up 24.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $121,547,405.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

