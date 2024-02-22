Prom (PROM) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $12.01 or 0.00023176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $219.26 million and $42.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,954.52 or 1.00225422 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00170171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.25920147 USD and is up 24.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $121,547,405.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.