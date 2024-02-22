ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.87

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 84352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $839.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

