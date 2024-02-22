ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.91 and last traded at $82.43. 416,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 307,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

