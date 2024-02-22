ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Up 0.3%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.03. 41,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 49,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

ProShares Ultra Yen Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

ProShares Ultra Yen Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

