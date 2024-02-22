Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.53

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 12735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.6 %
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.