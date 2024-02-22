Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 36,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 242,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Puma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

