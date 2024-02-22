PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,057,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,183,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

