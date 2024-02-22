Qorvo (QRVO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2024 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2024 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2024 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2024 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2024 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2023 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

