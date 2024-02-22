QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,299,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.