Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.50 EPS.

Quanta Services Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $21.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $235.99.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

