QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.29. 789,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,079,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

