Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Radware by 63.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Radware by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

