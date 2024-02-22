Ramsey Quantitative Systems Invests $12.47 Million in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,233,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000. Ready Capital accounts for approximately 17.6% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ramsey Quantitative Systems owned approximately 0.72% of Ready Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ready Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ready Capital stock remained flat at $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 829,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,410. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

