Randy L. Pigg Sells 307 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.94. 696,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $260.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

