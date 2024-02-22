Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 29087638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.