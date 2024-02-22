Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 181.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

RLAY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.67. 340,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,627. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

