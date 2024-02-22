ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

RNW stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.