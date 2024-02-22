Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Lifted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 1.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $130,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,802. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

