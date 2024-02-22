Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 22nd (AJX, APLT, APVO, ASML, BDL, BIOL, BMO, BNS, CBAY, CELC)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, February 22nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.