Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 22nd (AJX, APLT, APVO, ASML, BDL, BIOL, BMO, BNS, CBAY, CELC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

