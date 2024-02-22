Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 22nd (ADSK, AGL, BP, BYON, CAKE, CDE, DFS, DOCN, ETSY, EXAS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 22nd:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 525 ($6.61) to GBX 510 ($6.42). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $93.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $700.00 to $850.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $174.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $207.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 863 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.84). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $330.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $263.00 to $292.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,500 ($56.66) to GBX 4,100 ($51.62). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

