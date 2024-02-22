rhino investment partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 283,004 shares during the period. Popular makes up about 8.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.66% of Popular worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Popular Price Performance

Popular stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 136,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,910. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

