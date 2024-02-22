rhino investment partners Inc Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,539 shares during the period. UMB Financial makes up approximately 2.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.26% of UMB Financial worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. 46,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

