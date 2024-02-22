rhino investment partners Inc Reduces Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

rhino investment partners Inc lowered its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,918 shares during the period. Macatawa Bank comprises 1.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 2.10% of Macatawa Bank worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3,477.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCBC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,679. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $334.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 32.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.