rhino investment partners Inc Sells 207,536 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

rhino investment partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,536 shares during the period. Blue Foundry Bancorp comprises 0.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 12,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.51. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLFY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.