Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.18

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 193741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.