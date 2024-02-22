Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 3,777 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 27th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,299. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

