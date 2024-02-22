Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 3,777 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,299. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RBLX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What are low-beta stocks?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.