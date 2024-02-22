Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $445,902.08 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. 7,795,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
