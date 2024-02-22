Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $445,902.08 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. 7,795,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.