Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 1,937,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,053,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Rumble Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rumble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rumble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rumble by 3,674.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

