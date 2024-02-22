RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.29

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 108195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,932.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $348,687.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,653,932.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,795 shares of company stock worth $20,373,660. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 176,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RxSight by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight in the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

