Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.88

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.88 and last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 174435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

