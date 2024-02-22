Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.50

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 644787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $497.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.