Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Position Lowered by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. Safehold makes up about 2.2% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Addison Capital Co owned 0.22% of Safehold worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Safehold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 110,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a current ratio of 36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAFE

About Safehold

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.