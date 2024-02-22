Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Down 10.1%

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Safestore Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

