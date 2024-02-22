Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 15.4%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 368,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 196,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Salazar Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

