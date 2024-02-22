Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPNS opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

