Sapphire Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $808.73 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.52 or 0.05789047 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00071260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,656,816,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,636,186,984 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars.

