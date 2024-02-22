Sarah Condella Sells 1,079 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $59.49. 4,643,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,372. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

