SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of SBA Communications worth $96,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.28. 595,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,556. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

