Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $39,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 926,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,614. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

