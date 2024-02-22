Secret One Day Trading Volume Tops $215.19 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $215.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00115262 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019131 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006808 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00333058 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $451.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

