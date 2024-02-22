Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $490,921.54

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 90.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $490,921.54 and approximately $156.12 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,579.38 or 1.00067221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00169711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002121 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $95.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

