Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90-7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

