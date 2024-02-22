Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.88-2.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after buying an additional 314,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

