Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Senior Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.