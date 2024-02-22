Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.01.
About Senior
Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.