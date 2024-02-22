Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $15,443,400.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $11.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.53. The company had a trading volume of 814,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.