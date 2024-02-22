Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.78) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of RWS stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 610,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £812.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3,142.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.36. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376.20 ($4.74).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

