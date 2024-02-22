Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.78) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, October 30th.
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.
